Civil society group protests again for Govt to respect Guyana’s Constitution

A few members of civil society have staged another protesting, calling on the government to respect the country’s constitution.

Last week, just a handful of supporters stood outside of the Ministry of the Presidency, waving placards.

This week, an estimated seven persons were present – and they are calling on the Cabinet to resign and for President David Granger to announce a date for elections, in keeping with the passage of the no-confidence motion.

The protest is being held under the theme “Disrespect for the Constitution = Disrespect for Guyanese”.

It is being organised by the same group which was responsible for the mass movement against the parking meter project in the city.

Originally called the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM), the organisation has rebranded itself as the Mass Action Peoples Movement (MAPM).