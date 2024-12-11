Civil Aviation Training School seeks ICAO trainair plus accreditation

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill was recently paid a courtesy visit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Trainair Plus accreditation team, along with representatives from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The ICAO Team was in Guyana to conduct an assessment prior to the accrediting of the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) as an ICAO Trainair Plus institution. CATS is an Approved Aviation Training Organisation that has received certification from the GCAA regulatory body and the Guyana National Accreditation Council.

The assessment by ICAO was conducted to ensure that Guyana’s Training facilities and operations meet the international standards for an Approved Training Organisation that can conduct ICAO Approved Training Courses in all aviation disciplines.

The upward trend of the aviation industry that is proliferated by new and advanced technologies demands adequately trained aviation personnel both at the national and international levels. This accreditation will pave the way for Guyana to access and deliver ICAO Trainair Standardised Training Packages. It will also facilitate Guyana’s ability to develop Standardised Training Packages that will be added to the ICAO library of Training Courses, that can be used by ICAO Trainair Plus members globally.

Guyana’s Civil Aviation Training School, which was formerly the Air Traffic Services Training School, has been the bedrock of Air Traffic Services Training, including training of Air Traffic Controllers and Air Traffic Control Assistants since 1974.

As Guyana progresses along its development trajectory, the shared vision is to make the Civil Aviation Training School a Centre of Excellence, that will facilitate and deliver not only Air Traffic Services Training for Guyanese, but all aviation training courses for national, regional and international participants. With the expert guidance of ICAO, the Government of Guyana and the GCAA are pursuing the necessary steps to make this vision a reality.

Edghill has reaffirmed the Government of Guyana’s commitment to this mandate, and has shared, that the ultimate goal, is to position Guyana as a leader in aviation training.

--- ---