City vendors urged to take health measures seriously to contain spread of COVID-19

City vendors are being reminded to follow the necessary precautionary guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During a walk-about in the Stabroek Market area on Wednesday morning, Mayor Ubraj Narine impressed upon both vendors and shoppers the need to always wear a face mask when venturing out and to engage in hand washing and social distancing measures.

The Mayor also used the opportunity to distribute face masks to the Staff of the Solid Waste Management Department.

The M&CC recently announced that it was stepping up efforts to ensure that both shoppers and vendors comply with the necessary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A few days ago, fifty-one (51) vendors, who were found operating without a face mask, were fined $5000. each. These vendors were found operating at Albouystown, Stabroek, and Bourda markets.

Also, last week, Officers of the City Constabulary Department arrested 41 persons for allegedly breaching the 6am to 6pm curfew.

These persons were placed on $10,000. station bail each, and were expected to appear in court to answer the charges.