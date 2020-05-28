City receives $8M from PAHO for COVID-19 fight

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) will provide approximately $8 Million (US$38,412) to aid the Georgetown City Council in its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, disclosed that this support came following discussions between City officials and PAHO on April 27.

Describing the talks as fruitful, Mayor Narine explained that the M&CC will not receive a cheque rather, they will provide quotations for necessary items required. These will then be purchased by PAHO and delivered to the Council.

The Mayor also reported that he along with the(ag) Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick, Deputy Mayor, Deputy Town Clerk (ag) and several other councillors comprise a COVID-19 working group that meets every Thursday to “discuss the way forward and strategise” how they will acquire support for their efforts.

One of the measures he noted that the group has implemented is a fine for not wearing a mask when transacting business at the markets – this applies to both vendors and customers. To date, 51 persons have been fined for non-compliance with this regulation.

Mayor Narine again appealed to citizens to adhere to the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Public Health to fight the spread of the virus.