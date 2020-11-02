City Hall workers accused of corruption to know fate soon

The Local Government Commission (LGC) has concluded its investigation into an incident involving five junior employees attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) following the discovery of financial irregularities.

The Commission, in its report, has recommended that City Hall takes the necessary disciplinary actions.

Town Clerk (Ag) Sherry Jerrick in a telephone interview with this publication confirmed that the investigation is complete and it is all up to the Council to act. Jerrick, who did not want to go into more details of the issue, stated that the matter would be tabled at the next statutory meeting.

Reports are that the discovery of financial irregularities was made by controversial City Treasurer John Douglas and Jerrick. It was then brought to the attention of Mayor Ubraj Narine.

As a result, a letter was dispatched to the Local Government Commission (LGC) informing them of the breaches and calling for an immediate investigation to be launched.

As a consequence, the five workers were sent on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the probe.

During the Council’s meeting in July, Mayor Narine vowed that after the investigation was completed, the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Guyana.

Further, he stated that the police would be called in to have further investigations conducted.

This publication understands that the five employees would usually collect money from the various markets in Georgetown and deposit it into the Council’s bank account. After doing so, they would then withdraw the money.

But this is not the first fraud unearthed at M&CC. Earlier this year, the LGC had endorsed a recommendation to have disciplinary measures taken against several officers after monies belonging to the Council were found in a bag in one of the entity’s vehicles.

According to reports, on June 20, 2019, a bag with revenues collected from Bourda Market was found in a vehicle inside City Hall’s compound. At the time, the bank drop had already been made, and the bag with the money was not deposited as was required.

Those suspended were: City Treasurer John Douglas (one month), Iva Bryan (two months), Sonia Pit (three weeks), and Yolanda Forde (one month). Meanwhile, Clerk of Markets Sherlock Lovell, along with Felicia McRae were issued warning letters.

Moreover, back in August 2019, Town Clerk (ag), Sharon Harry-Munroe was sent packing after failing to comply with orders of the LGC to provide financial documents requested by the Office of the Auditor General.