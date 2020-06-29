City Hall hikes property rates by 10%; Mayor claims ignorance

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has significantly hiked residential and commercial property rates by 10%.

This is according to a Notice published in the Official Gazette dated June 27, 2020.

According to the Notice, signed by Town Clerk (ag) Sherry Jerrick, “The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown is hereby informing members of the Public that Property Rates for residential and commercial have increased by 10% with effect from 1st January 2017.”

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, when contacted, claimed he is unaware of the situation.

Asked if what is published in the gazette is accurate, the Mayor said “I can’t really say at this point in time…I didn’t see the gazette so I have to check it out.”

Mayor Narine directed this publication to the Town Clerk, but efforts to contact her proved futile.