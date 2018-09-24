City Hall CoI: Employees make damning allegations against Town Clerk

Staff and former employees of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) appeared at the Critchlow Labour College to testify on the first day of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), into non-payment of benefits and other financial issues, where they made damning allegations against incumbent Town Clerk Royston King.

Headed by retired Justice Cecil Kennard, the first hearing got underway with witnesses who are or were employed by City Hall.

Some of the issues under investigation include the nonpayment of benefits, a rejected no-confidence motion that was filed against the Town Clerk Royston King, the mismanagement of funds and other financial affairs.

King is also under scrutiny for the lease of a plot of land to a shipping company which is not owned by the Council.

The company was given permission to operate on a piece of land at Lombard Street at the cost of some $625,000 per year.

However, it is alleged that the piece of land is owned by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Prior to the announcement to launch a COI into the operations at City Hall, the Town Clerk was sent on administrative leave.

Both King and the Mayor Patricia Chase-Greene are expected to testify at later hearings but today’s witnesses included 59-year-old Kenrick Hamilton, who shared his concerns as it relates to the achieving no benefits after serving 20 plus years.

He was placed to work as an unfixed employee which means that he would receive no benefits after the age of 65.

Also testifying at the CoI was Julian Orjester who claimed that he served in the position of the Assistant Town Clerk where he wasn’t paid an increase.

The inquiry is expected to conclude on October 31, where the necessary recommendations will be submitted in a report from the Commission based on the findings received.