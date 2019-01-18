City garbage collectors paid $100m from outstanding payments

Central Government has once again relieved City Hall of its mountainous debts by offering $100 million to settle part of the outstanding payments to its main solid waste collectors – Puran Brothers Disposal and Cevons Waste Management, who are owed for over six months for services provided.

Business Development Supervisor of Cevons Waste Management, Morris Archer informed Inews on Friday that the Communities Ministry proposed $100M, which was divided between the two companies, thus yielding $50M each.

The initial outstanding balance was a combined $160M and according to Archer, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has been tasked with contacting the two disposal companies to decide on their future operations.

The Council would have engaged both companies on providing limited services within the capital city and its environs.

Out of the ten lots, each contractor was providing services for two. However, this is a temporary contract to assist the smaller contractors and does not interfere with their existing contract with the M&CC.

On November 25, 2018, the collectors withdrew their services after examining the feasibility of operating without payments. Immediately after, services were provided by five small-scale agencies.

The deadlock between the Council and contractors had many implications on the collection process within the capital city as residential and commercial areas were piled high with garbage just a few days after this decision was taken.

Additionally, communities within the outskirts of the city were neglected according to concerned citizens who had to wait almost two weeks before their bins were emptied.