City Councillor stabbed to death by 16-Y-O

Councillor on the Georgetown Mayor and City Council Kyle Solomon, 47, was this morning stabbed to death.

Solomon resided at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, where he also operated a shop. The 16-year-old suspect hails from the same community. According to the police, the suspect is a school dropout.

Reports are that at around 04:00h, the victim came out from his house and saw the 16-year-old trying to gain entry into his shop.

Solomon raised an alarm and the suspect started to run. The businessman gave chase behind the suspect and caught up with him after which a heated argument ensued.

The suspect pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and dealt the victim one stab to the chest, one to his lower abdomen, one to his left side rib, one to his left arm and one to his left elbow.

The businessman fell to the ground and the suspect ran away from the scene and made good of his escape. The victim was later pronounced dead.

