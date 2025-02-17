Citizens urged not to “rush” cash grant distribution sites; Govt to look into cases where cheques unavailable

As the distribution of cash grant resumes across the country, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh is urging citizens not to “rush” the various distribution centres countrywide.

“In each location, as people would have seen, there are multiple days assigned for the distribution. So, there is absolutely no necessity for everybody to go to these distribution centres in a rush, with any fear that their cheque is not going to be available,” Dr Singh explained during an interview with this publication.

“If you want to go on the first day, fine, you may find that you have to wait. But, if you see four or five days allocated to your community, you may very well decide if you want to wait until the second day or third day,” he added.

The Finance Minister also addressed cases whereby citizens would turn up at a distribution site and their cheque is not available.

“There is no necessity to panic. If you have registered and the system is showing you are registered and the cheque is not available, we have people at the centres who will make a note and we will investigate and find your cheques and give it to you,” he assured.

He noted too that if the system is not reflecting a citizen as not being registered, there are workers on site who can register them.

“…and there will be a second round of distribution,” Dr Singh noted.

For citizens who have not yet seen their communities’ schedules, the minister has also urged them not to panic, assuring that every single area will be published.

To know the exact location where your cash grant cheque will be available, go to https://cg.gov.gy/track input your ID number and once the cheque is available, the pickup details will be there.

