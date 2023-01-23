CIOG provides assistance to pensioner whose home collapsed due to high winds

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) on Thursday last presented financial assistance to Mr. Abdool Raheem, a 68-year-old pensioner of Lot 283 Forth Field, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) whose home collapsed due to the high winds on December 26 last year.

Mr. Gafoor, who lived alone, was at home cooking in his kitchen when the incident occurred, but luckily, he suffered no injuries.

The CIOG is working along with Imam Sanjay Persaud of Old Mosque in raising the necessary funds required to repair Mr. Gafoor’s home. The pensioner has nowhere else to stay but to reside in his broken home.

Anyone wishing to rendered assistance to Mr. Gafoor can contact the CIOG on (592)225-6167 or Imam Sanjay on (592) 621-5331.

The CIOG in its 44 years of existence and it says it remains committed in providing leadership for the development of the Islamic Community in Guyana in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah (way of life/conduct) of Prophet Muhammad (upon whom be peace) and to meet the Spiritual, Social, Economic and General Welfare needs of both the Islamic and Non-Islamic Communities.