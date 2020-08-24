CIOG gives $5M to national COVID-19 response

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) has donated $5M to Guyana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $5M cheque was presented to Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony by Goolzar Namdar, Deputy President at the MOH Headoffice at Brickdam, Georgetown.

Moeenul Hack, Director of Education and Dawah of the CIOG, during his brief remarks, said the donation is an affirmation of CIOG’s commitment to support the Government’s initiative to combat the fight against the pandemic.

“The CIOG and the Muslim community view our participation as part of our civic duty and religious responsibility”, Hack said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony thanked the CIOG for its continued support and valued contributions to the public health sector during the pandemic. He explained that the donation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for the hospitals and health centres countrywide.

“This donation will go a long way in assisting us in getting in some of our urgent needs. One of the things that comes to mind that we will use it for is to ensure that we expand our PPE needs because every day the different hospitals and health centres require them”, the Minister said.

CIOG is expected to make another donation of five hundred thousand face masks in the coming week.

Also present at the formal handing over event were Shameena Haniff- Najab, General Manager; Raza Ali, Treasurer; Moeenul Hack, Director of Education and Dawah,; Goolzar Namdar, Deputy President; Nazar Mohamed and Azurdeen Mohamed and other donors, all of the CIOG.