CIOG collaborates with govt to assist flood-affected residents

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) has collaborated with the Government of Guyana, International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) based in Canada, CIOG Canadian Support Group and Royal Chicken to provide a boost to residents in the Mahaica and Mahaicony creeks, Black Bush Polder, Bell West Canal No.2 and Versailles West Bank Demerara whose livelihood was destroyed during the recent flooding that devastated farmlands, destroyed homes, and caused losses of livestock.

The boost is in the form of baby chicks and feeds which were distributed to 50 small farmers from the above areas. They received 200 baby chicks along with ten bags of feed each to restart their livelihood.

On behalf of government, Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally noted that Region Five (Mahaica-Berbive) has faced the brunt of the flooding as communities such as Mahaica Creek, Branch Road Mahaicony, Mahaicony Creek, Burma Housing Scheme, Rosignol and Mibicuri are some of the worst hit areas across the country.

He explained that while the efforts of the Government are much appreciated, the Non-Governmental Organizations across Guyana such as the CIOG must also be applauded for their efforts during the recent flooding by providing the necessary support and supplies to residents who were severely affected by the floodwaters.

The CIOG has been contributing to the efforts of the Government’s response towards the flood-affected residents by providing thousands of hampers, medical kits, bottles of drinking water, and mattresses to the flood-affected residents.

“Today, I’m very pleased that they’re making a further contribution in a very tangible way to allow some of our farmers who are affected in these communities will be given a boost to restart their life. We know how difficult it is and that is why we are very appreciative,” Jaffarally added.

He said, he is hoping that the assistance of the baby chicks and feed will make a difference in the lives of the residents as they move forward to restart to rebuilding their Livelihood. He urged the residents to make good use of the help being provided to them.

Meanwhile, Senior Executive of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana, Sheikh Moen-ul-Hack, who also represented the donors disclosed that the distribution of the baby chicks and feed forms part of CIOG’s efforts to bring relief to poultry farmers across the flood-affected regions.

The idea of providing baby chicks and feed to small poultry farmers came from President Dr Irfaan Ali and CIOG in consultation with the donors agreed with His Excellency’s suggestion.

Sheikh Moen ul-Hack said that CIOG intends to continue working closely with the Government and the regional representatives of the Government throughout the country to help the people.

“This is the teaching of Islam, Hinduism and Christianity, as long as we can render kindness, we must do so and if we are kind to the creation, the creator will be kind to us, if we bring relief and ease to the people, then the creator will grant us ease and relief,” he stated.

Meanwhile, an assessment was completed by officials from the Caribbean, the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority GLDA, and NAREI which will be submitted to the Government who will then decide on the level of support that will be provided to those affected by the recent flooding.