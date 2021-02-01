CIOG calls on Venezuela to release Guyanese fishermen, vessels

Statement from the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana

CIOG CALLS CARACAS TO RELEASE 12 FISHERMEN AND THEIR BOATS



In keeping with the charge delivered by the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali where he stated “ As it relates to our border we are one Guyana and we are together in ensuring our territorial integrity and sovereignty are protected,” the Central Islamic Organization (CIOG) as a part of the one Guyana calls on the Government of Venezuela to immediately release the 12 fishermen, their catch and the two vessels that have been seized while in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

While such actions violate all facets of International law, this arbitrary and reckless behavior from Caracas has a humanitarian aspect; the ability of those innocent fishermen to sustain their livelihoods and provide for their families has been jeopardized.

The arrest of the twelve fishermen represents thus far a reckless action undertaken by Caracas threatening Guyana’s sovereignty and hindering economic activity of innocent civilians of Guyana.

These fishermen should not be made collateral damage or used as scapegoats by the Maduro regime.

The action taken by Caracas is a violation of International human rights law, regarding the right to livelihood and the prohibition on arbitrary arrest and detention.

The CIOG therefore echoes its demand for the release of the 12 fishermen, their catch, and their boats. Guyana is a peaceful country where all are welcomed including citizens of Venezuela.

The release of the fishermen and their property will be a positive gesture and can be used as basis to resume dialogue between the two countries.

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) stands firmly behind the Government of Guyana in ensuring the preservation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Respectfully,

Goolzar Namdar

President (actg)