CID ranks benefit from training in forensic science

Ranks of the Crime Scene Investigation Department benefitted from a six-week training programme at the Officers’ Training Center in the field of photographic, fingerprint and crime scene investigation.

Forensic Science is a field forever evolving and advancing and as such, new techniques and equipment are constantly being developed to assist the law enforcement officer with the challenges of “every scene, every time” concept.

The first module (photography) catered for the creation of crime scene photography, also commonly referred to as a forensic photographer or an evidence photographer.

The second module (Fingerprint) focused on creating fingerprint technicians who are responsible for identifying, developing, collecting, preserving, and evaluating prints (fingerprint, palm prints and footprints) as part of a crime scene investigation and submitting fingerprints to be compared with the fingerprint databases.

Finally, the third module (Crime Scene) was centered on the reasons for most crime scene investigations failures and looking at fixing one of the main issues of inadequate crime scene processing.

Delivering the feature address was Deputy Commissioner “Law Enforcement” Lyndon Alves who indicated that honesty should be first and corruption should never be etched on any rank’s mind.

The Crime Chief posited that every member of the public should be treated with respect, equality and natural justice should always prevail. Training does not stop at this juncture but continues on the job.

Alves mentioned that technology is now more important than ever “we must move away from the “big stick” method and now rely on technology.

All the participants were provided with vital information so that they can produce quality work in this department.

The program highlighted the correct procedures to be followed in crime scene investigations and the participants were taught how to analyze unforeseen situations that can come up on scenes, and including how they could be solved in an intelligent way.