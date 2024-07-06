Chuck E. Cheese coming to Guyana

See below for full statement:

J’s Group of Companies land Guyana Chuck E. Cheese franchise; to open in Eccles

J’s Group of companies landed a major franchise deal, becoming the official franchise

holder of Chuck E. Cheese in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The new franchise location, set to open at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) – aims to

become the go-to destination for family celebrations, birthday parties, and everyday fun.

This exciting development brings the beloved family entertainment center, and restaurant

chain to a new market, offering an unparalleled experience of fun, food, and games to the

people of Guyana.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J’s Group of Companies Jermaine Sripal is honored

that he and his company will bring something new to the Guyanese market.

“I am incredibly honored to bring Chuck E. Cheese to Guyana,” said Jermaine Sripal.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, fun-filled environment where families can create lasting

memories. We believe that the introduction of Chuck E. Cheese will enhance the

recreational landscape of Guyana, offering a much-needed venue for family

entertainment.”

Sripal is a renowned businessman in Guyana. He is more known for operating J’s

Supermarket in New Amsterdam. Recently, he also expanded his wings, becoming a new

horse owner, when he snapped up Guyana’s champion horse, Spankhurst.

Chuck E. Cheese is renowned worldwide for its unique combination of entertainment,

and dining, features a wide range of arcade games, amusement rides, and live shows

Alongside a menu that includes pizza, sandwiches, and other kid-friendly favourites.

The new Chuck E. Cheese location in Guyana will feature state-of-the-art games and

attractions, ensuring a vibrant and engaging experience for children of all ages. In

addition to the entertainment offerings, the venue will maintain the highest standards of

safety and cleanliness, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors.

