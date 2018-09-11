Chronicle GM sent on administrative leave

Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL), General Manager, Sherod Duncan has been sent on administrative leave as an investigation has now been launched into excessive spending during his short tenure.

Duncan confirmed the reports in a Facebook post stating that the leave will take immediate effect.

The post stated “I will be proceeding on Administrative Leave with immediate effect from the Guyana National Newspapers Limited pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of mismanagement of funds and excessive spending. This is under the direction of the Board of Directors. I welcome this decision. God is in charge and all shall be well”.

The decision was taken by the Board of Directors following the leakage of a document showing excessive spending of approximately $5M by the company since the appointment of Duncan in May of 2018.

After the said document was leaked to the media, Duncan issued a letter to the companies Finance Controller, Moshamie Maraj-Ramotar dismissing her from her post.

However, mere hours after she was reportedly issued the letter; she was reinstated to her position following the intervention of her lawyer, Sanjeev Datadin.

Following Datadin’s intervention, a statement was issued stating that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo called an emergency meeting with General Manager Duncan, Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams and Chairperson of the gazetted but yet to be sworn in board of Directors, Geeta Chandan-Edmonds.

At the meeting, which discussed Maraj-Ramotar’s dismissal and the reports of excessive spending since Duncan took charge as General Manager, it was agreed that the dismissal letter would be rescinded.

In addition, the release stated that a full investigation was ordered into Duncan’s spending.

Maraj-Ramotar has been with the company for over twenty years. She acted in the capacity of General Manager of GNNL until Duncan’s appointment.