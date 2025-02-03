Christopher Clarke – young tech innovator – aims to advance local technology sector

Christopher Clarke’s passion for computer science has its origins in high school, where he and a friend worked together to renovate their school’s IT lab.

Today, the 27-year-old holds a doctorate in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan and has already made meaningful contributions to his home country’s technological landscape.

From creating innovative applications that significantly improve the efficiency of government processes, to offering technology-based solutions, and playing an instrumental role in the development of the first ever AI masters degree programme at the University of Guyana (UG), Dr. Clarke is making a name for himself in the tech field.

And he says these are just the beginning of his contributions to advancing the local digital economy.

Christopher was born and raised in Georgetown in a single parent household led by his mother, Alicia Clarke, a dedicated teacher of over 30 years.

The eldest of two children to his mother, Christopher said growing up, his family created a loving and nurturing environment where education and personal growth were strongly emphasised.

“Their unwavering support has been the bedrock of my journey,” he emphasised during an interview with this publication.

His childhood was marked by significant transitions, as he spent part of it in The Bahamas after his mother migrated there to provide better opportunities for the family.

As such, he attended several schools both in Guyana and The Bahamas.

“Despite the constant movement, I credit much of my development to the impactful experiences I had at St. Gabriel’s Primary, Sister Mary Patricia Russell/St. George’s, and Jos-el Educational Institute, where I graduated as Valedictorian in 2013,” the young man noted.

In fact, it was at the Jos-el Educational Institute his passion for technology was ignited.

He recalled working along with his friend Christopher Gopaul to renovate the school’s IT lab.

“We envisioned a reimagined space, pitched the idea to our principal, Dr. Wil Campbell, and spent an entire summer cleaning, reloading PCs, reconfiguring networks, and redesigning the layout to facilitate active learning. This project sparked my passion for technology and laid the foundation for my future career in computing,” Christopher explained.

After high school, he returned to Jos-el Educational Institute as a Math and IT teacher while he began his undergraduate studies in Computer Science at UG, marking the start of his formal journey in computing.

At UG, Christopher connected with Eldon Marks, a lecturer in the Computer Science department.

“His internet computing class and teaching style left a lasting impression on me. Our connection grew when I approached him, initially as a joke to encourage my peers, about an internship opportunity. That moment turned into a meaningful collaboration, leading to our work on web development projects and the eventual co-founding of organizations such as V75 Inc., Nexus Hub Inc., and TrueSelph Inc. Through these ventures, I gained hands-on experience in software development, entrepreneurship, and community building,” Dr Clarke detailed.

After completing his undergraduate studies, he joined the UG faculty as a lecturer in Computer Science, mentoring students and advocating for the power of technology.

His journey took a transformative turn when he met Professor Jason Mars during his visit to UG as part of the Educational Resource Ambassadors initiative.

“Our unscripted meeting sparked a connection, as Jason, a Guyanese-American tech innovator, recognised my potential and shared insights into research opportunities abroad. With his mentorship and encouragement, I applied for and was accepted into the PhD program in Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan,” Christopher noted.

At the US-based university, Christopher delved deeper into research in Human-AI Interaction and Natural Language Processing while being surrounded by leading minds in technology. He also earned a master’s degree in Computer Science and a postgraduate degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, equipping himself with the technical and entrepreneurial skills to drive innovation and contribute meaningfully to the tech ecosystem.

Having successfully graduated in December 2024, Christopher is now back and forth between Guyana and the US where he is actively pursuing opportunities to grow his companies and further contribute to national development.

In the meantime, he continues to dedicate much of his time to his young company, V75 Inc.

Incorporated in 2021 by himself, Eldon Marks, Asa Brouet, and Jason Mars, the company evolved from Version75 Solutions, a small software development firm founded by Eldon.

“Our initial goal was to provide software solutions that addressed real-world problems while fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Specialising in software development with a focus on conversational AI technologies, V75 Inc. aims to enhance work productivity through innovative solutions,” Christopher explained.

Together, they have assembled a team of skilled engineers consisting of 100% Guyanese who develop applications utilised globally, serving a diverse range of clients.

Christopher explained that V75 Inc. has been involved in numerous impactful projects that showcase its expertise and commitment to innovation. One notable project is the development of TrueSelph, a platform that delivers state-of-the-art AI-driven personalisation solutions. Powered by the Jivas Agentic Framework, TrueSelph exemplifies our ability to create scalable, user-centered AI systems.

Examples of their work locally include FerryPass GY, the Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidy App for the Ministry of Housing, and the Guyana Energy Conference Software Suite.

Christopher remarked that, “through my work with V75 Inc., Nexus Hub Inc., and my academic contributions, I believe I have played a role in advancing Guyana’s technology sector. By fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating opportunities for young people, I’ve sought to empower the next generation of technologists and change-makers.”

He further noted that Nexus Hub Inc., in particular, has been instrumental in building a collaborative ecosystem that connects tech enthusiasts, professionals, and organisations.

“By providing training, mentorship, and resources, we have helped bridge the gap between ambition and achievement, enabling individuals to turn their ideas into impactful solutions. This commitment to community-driven development reflects my broader vision of a thriving, tech-enabled Guyana,” he expressed.

However, the young professional explained that his journey has not been without challenges, including financial constraints and self-doubt.

“One of the most significant challenges was balancing multiple responsibilities while pursuing my PhD. By prioritising time management, seeking mentorship, and staying grounded in my goals, I was able to navigate these demands and achieve meaningful progress. Each challenge has been a stepping stone, shaping me into the person I am today,” he determinedly expressed.

Meanwhile, the young tech innovator says he envisions V75 Inc. becoming a global leader in conversational AI and software development, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine how businesses operate. “We aim to expand our presence in international markets while maintaining our roots in Guyana, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence,” he said.

With regards to his personal development, Christopher says he will continue to push the boundaries of AI research and development, exploring new frontiers in Human-AI Interaction and Natural Language Processing.

“I am committed to mentoring the next generation of technologists and contributing to the global discourse on AI ethics, fairness, and interaction,” he emphasised.

“I want to inspire others to believe in the transformative power of technology and its ability to drive meaningful change…By championing innovation and collaboration, I hope to leave a legacy of positive impact that extends beyond the tech industry.”

To young individuals navigating their career paths, Christopher has a simple message for them: “Embrace curiosity, pursue your passions relentlessly, and never underestimate the value of resilience. The road to success isn’t always linear—it’s filled with detours, challenges, and moments of doubt. But it’s in those moments that you grow the most.”

He added that, “success is not just about personal achievement—it’s about lifting others as you rise. Share your knowledge, mentor those coming after you, and always look for ways to give back to your community. As you chart your path, keep in mind that your story has the power to inspire.”

