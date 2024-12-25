Christmas Messages!

People’s Progressive Party (PPP)

As the season of Yuletide embraces us, families come together in love and joy, and communities celebrate in unique ways, sharing warmth and goodwill. It is a time cherished by children for treats, gifts, and special festive meals. In this spirit, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Guyanese, with special regards to our Christian brothers and sisters.

The story of the Christ child’s birth inspires hope, transforming sorrow into celebration. His journey, from humble beginnings in a manger to becoming a beacon of love and compassion, exemplifies breaking barriers, embracing the marginalized, uplifting the voiceless, and challenging injustice. His life’s message brought salvation and light to the world, guiding humanity toward hope and unity.

This season, let us remember the elderly, differently-abled, and underprivileged in our communities. May our acts of caring and sharing extend even to strangers, reflecting the true Guyanese spirit of multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious harmony. The message of love is universal and resonates deeply with us all.

The People’s Progressive Party joins all Guyanese in celebrating the birth of the Christ child while reflecting on its profound meaning. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas filled with joy, love, and peace.

Peoples National Congress (PNC)

All across our beloved Cooperative Republic of Guyana, from Hiawa to Morawhanna, Halness, and the towns scattered across this great land, the joyful sounds of Christmas echo. Children eagerly await Santa’s surprises, their laughter filling the air. Yet, Christmas is more than a tale of a man who miraculously circles the globe delivering toys and cheer.

For Christians, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s precious gift to humanity. His birth was humble, yet profound—ushering in a life devoted to healing, hope, and renewal. As Scripture reminds us, He lived in a time of lawlessness and exploitation, offering light in the midst of darkness.

But let us declare this: this is the last Christmas that any Guyanese will have to feel this way.

So, enjoy your pepperpot and homemade bread. Spend time with your loved ones, cherishing the moments that truly matter. And when the ballot is in your hands, remember the power you hold – to shape a better future for yourself, your children, and our great nation.

May the spirit of Christmas fill your hearts with hope and renewal, and may we step together into a brighter tomorrow. Happy Christmas! [Excerpt]

Alliance For Change (AFC)

As Christmas draws near, the Alliance For Change extends heartfelt wishes to all Guyanese. This is a cherished season for us-a time when, despite the challenges we face, we come together as families and communities to celebrate with joy, love, and the unique warmth that defines our Guyanese spirit.

As we gather with loved ones this holiday season, let us reflect on what kind of Guyana we want to build.

May this Christmas remind us of the strength of unity, the power of community and the importance of standing up for what is right. Let us celebrate with hope in our hearts and determination for the future.

To all Guyanese, near and far, we wish you a joyous Christmas and a bright, prosperous New Year. Let’s make this season not only about what we share today but about what we will achieve together tomorrow. [Excerpt]

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)

As we come together to embrace the warmth and joy of the Christmas season, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) sends heartfelt greetings to our members and all the wonderful people of Guyana. This festive time invites us to pause, reflect, and share love and kindness with those who hold a special place in our hearts.

Christmas is not just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of all those who contribute to our nation’s growth. Our workers, who labour diligently across various sectors, are the unsung heroes behind our daily comforts—providing food on our tables, goods in our stores, and securing livelihoods for our families. GAWU stands in deep gratitude for each of you, united in solidarity as we navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

During this season of goodwill, we encourage every Guyanese to embrace the values of unity, compassion, and support for one another. Simple acts of kindness, spending cherished moments with loved ones, and reaching out to those who may be struggling can create ripples of positive change in our communities.

“We are reminded during this festive time of the importance of family, community, and our shared responsibility in creating a better Guyana for all,” reflected Seepaul Narine, President of GAWU. “Let us gather to celebrate our accomplishments over the past year and collectively strive for a brighter future for our workers, their families, and our beloved country.”

We also want to acknowledge the dedication of the workers who provide essential services, ensuring the safety and well-being of every Guyanese. Your resilience and determination throughout the year enable us to enjoy the many blessings of this holiday season, and for that, we are truly grateful.

May this Christmas bring you peace, joy, and prosperity. We wish our members, their families, and all Guyanese a holiday season filled with happiness, good health, and renewed hope.

With warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union!

Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU)

Warmest felicitations are extended to all Members of the Guyana Public Service Union, their families and friends. These Greetings are coming from the President, Executive Council and Staff of the GPSU. May the festive season bring you joy, peace and goodwill. In all things be safe, think of your merited benefits and aspirations for the year ahead and work towards the achievement of future goals. This Christmas, as we celebrate, let us reflect on the goodness and mercies of the Season; the reason that we rejoice. For it is the most resonant fuel for our decisions and purpose in this world.

To the workers in essential services; healthcare, revenue collection (GRA staffers), electricity generation and distribution (GPL staffers), aviation control (Guyana Civil Aviation Authority staff), maritime (T&HD), Police, Prisons Warders, Firemen and Women, Military and others, who are required to work during the holidays, we extend our gratitude as you perform your duties while keeping the population healthy and safe.

To all Guyanese, take care as you celebrate the festive season, being mindful that we are to be our brothers’ keeper, extending that hand of generosity and compassion.

Peace on Earth and Goodwill towards men is the forlorn promise that has been ages old. It is hoped that this season would bring us closer to realizing this dream. So fellow Guyanese, let’s join together to wish that the leaders of the world, including our very own, work together to make this a reality, by dedicating energies to creating a paradigm for justice, opportunities and prosperity for the benefit of all.

Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC)

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends warm Christmas greetings and fellowship to every Guyanese, especially the Christian community.

As our Christian brothers and sisters honour this piteous occasion, let us collectively as a unified nation embrace the true spirit of Christmas in peace and goodwill to all humankind as Jesus, the Christ came to offer all of us.

The feeling of togetherness among Guyanese at Christmastime is an enduring tradition in the psyche of the nation. The ‘season of goodwill’ and all religious observances play a unifying role in spreading harmony, peace and understanding throughout our multicultural society.

Indeed, the attractively decorated residences and offices, sharing gifts, and fraternizing with friends and loved ones all lend to the aura of festivity that dominates nationally during this period, and the ERC understands the deeper significance that the outward symbols demonstrate.

More importantly, let us remember the benevolence of sharing to the less fortunate. The Commission fervently believes that every Guyanese should commit to spreading that generosity, compassion and bonding in the year ahead.

The Chairman, Commissioners and staff extend profound wishes to all for a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with peace, shared optimism, kindness and blessings.

