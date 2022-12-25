Christmas is an opportunity to let our inner light shine – PM

Fellow Guyanese,

Once again, Christmas is observed across the world as we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, our Saviour, who came to earth as a baby and would grow to fulfill his holy purpose of saving mankind. It is a marvelous story that occurred more than 2,000 years ago. And today, the Christian community celebrates this joyous occasion with great significance and enthusiasm.

But the joy of Christmas is so great, that the world joins with Christians to emulate the positive sentiments of renewed hope and joy, goodwill, thanksgiving and generosity. It is always heartening to observe the increase in charity and kindness among people especially at this time. We extend a helping hand to those in need, and those who may otherwise feel excluded. We consider our own blessings and seek to share those blessings with our loved ones and our neighbours.

Christmas is a beautiful occasion and it provides an opportunity for us to let our inner light shine. I urge that as you partake in the busy activities of this season, do not neglect to give thanks for your blessings. Do not forget to be grateful for the success you have achieved and to reflect on both your strengths and weaknesses in an aim to make positive changes in the future. Soon, a new year will be upon us and it will bring new opportunities that we must be sure to capitalize on.

Take the chance to do something new or to help someone new; perform small acts of kindness wherever you go for charity is an evergreen currency that brings endless returns.

On that note I wish you and your families every happiness for Christmas and I extend my very best wishes for a Merry Christmas to each and every Guyanese.