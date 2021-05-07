Chris Jones, Annette Ferguson charged over illegal procession

Opposition Parliamentarians Christopher Jones and Annette Ferguson are among several persons who were today charged over illegal procession.

The other persons are reportedly supporters of the APNU+AFC Coalition.

Ferguson was also charged for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

The illegal procession refers to a gathering outside of the High Court on April 26.

On this date, scores of APNU+AFC supporters gathered outside the court and marched through city streets following the dismissal of the party’s election petition by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George.

Jones and Ferguson pleaded not guilty and were released on bail. Jones was granted $20,000 bail while Ferguson was granted $30,000 bail for both her charges.

They are expected to return to court on May 14.

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, Darren Wade, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and Ronald Daniels are listed as attorneys in this matter.