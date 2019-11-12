CH&PA warns of housing scams

The Central Housing and Planning Authority is once again advising members of the public that it is the only government department authorised to allocate housing units and house lots.

“We are therefore asking members of the public to be cautious of con artists attempting to rob them of their hard-earned monies,” the CH&PA said in a statement.

Over the weekend it was brought to the attention of the agency, that persons purporting to be working on behalf of the department, have been calling unsuspecting citizens about an arrangement between the CH&PA and First Lady Sandra Granger.

The “arrangement” would see persons receiving a housing unit or a house lot if an agreed sum of money is paid.

The CH&PA explained that there is no such arrangement between the department and the First Lady.

Additionally, the agency says it does not have any such arrangements with any agency or individual.

“As such we are asking persons who receive such calls to please contact the Guyana Police Force to report the same.”

All payments for residential (house lot/housing units), residential/commercial, commercial and/or industrial must be paid to the Authority.