CH&PA warns against fraudsters

The Central Housing and Planning Authority is advising the public that there is no arrangements in place with GTT Mobile Money to accept payment for land, housing units or any other services offered by the agency.

It has come to our attention that members of the people were being contacted through Facebook about the possibility of purchasing lands or housing units from the agency by someone purporting to be Minister Valarie Patterson-Yearwood.

“The Facebook profile is a fake, in fact the Minister does not have a Facebook profile”, a release from the Ministry stated.

The agency will be in contact with the police but members of the public are advised to please make contact with the agency’s enforcement unit in relation to complaints on the payment for lands, housing units or any other services being offered via the Facebook page.