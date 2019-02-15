CH&PA moving ahead with land titling for Angoy’s Avenue residents

The Central Housing and Planning Authority on Thursday commenced a three-day exercise to assist residents of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam squatting area to apply for their land titles.

Director of the Community Development Department attached to CH&PA, Gladwin Charles said more than 1000 lots will be processed squatters who dwelt on the land since the 1970s, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“Regularisation of the squatting area commenced in 2013 when surveyance and the ownership of the land were transferred to CH&PA and two weeks ago we sorted out the block title for the squatting area which made it possible to begin the titling process,” Charles told DPI .

Over the next three days between the hours of 9 am to 4:30 pm, Community Development Officers from the CH&PA will work with residents, especially senior citizens to ensure they receive accurate information and assistance when applying for their land titles.

“Persons who have not applied for their title before will be able to sign up the necessary documents and pay for their title on the spot. They will also be assisted by land surveyors who will be present,” Charles added.

The residents, who have been waiting for decades to own their own land, welcomed the move by the government, DPI reported.

