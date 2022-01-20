CH&PA extends application deadline for Core Homes & Home Improvement Subsidy

With the hope of capturing more of its intended target audience and giving deserving families a chance, the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has extended the deadline for applications under its Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

Minister of Housing Collin Croal made the announcement earlier today, stating that the closing date is now Friday, February 25, 2022.

The initial deadline for applications was set for February 7, 2022, however the executing agency with the consent from the funding agency-the Inter-American Development Bank has agreed to the extension.

“To date we have been receiving positive response from the communities but the majority has been from the West Bank of Demerara, so we want to give persons along the East Coast of Demerara who fall within the project boundary an opportunity to apply,” Minister Croal stated.

Under the Core Home Support initiative some 150 low-income families will receive a new 20×20 feet move-in ready two-bedroom concrete house, which is equipped with basic utilities such as water and electricity and can be expanded over time. The home is built through the Ministry and beneficiaries are only required to make a contribution of $100,000. All applicants are required to possess ownership of the land, and it must be a land issued by the Ministry.

While under the Home Improvement Subsidy initiative, low-income families who are living in poor structures can benefit from $500,000 worth in building materials to carry out repairs or expansion to an existing property. This is not a loan and no repayment is necessary. Some 2,000 Home Improvement Subsidies have been earmarked under the programme, with 236 persons already approved.

Also, in a move to raise awareness and invite applications the Ministry through the Community Development Department will be hosting a series of community outreaches over the coming days to the targeted communities.

The first outreach will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Mon Repos Market Tarmac, Lusignan Market Tarmac and Good Hope Secondary School.

Interested persons can apply for the programme online at www.chpa.gov.gy. Application forms are also available free of cost at the CHPA Headquarters, 41 Brickdam and United Nations Place, Stabroek, Georgetown; sub-office 237 Camp Street, Georgetown (next to St. Margaret’s Primary School); Regional Housing Offices at Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three and all local authorities within the project boundaries. All applications, along with the relevant documents, can only be returned to the sub-office 237 Camp Street, Georgetown.

The target area encompasses Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, Lust en Rust, and Parfaite Harmonie Phase II on the West Bank of Demerara, Region Three. In Region Four, it includes communities from Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara; from Georgetown to La Bonne Intention on the East Coast of Demerara and the following nineteen (19) communities:

1. Bladen Hall South Squatting Area

2. Block 7 Pln. Mon Repos (D’Jango Town)

3. Elizabeth Hall known as Pln. Enterprise

4. Lusignan Block XXI

5. Lusignan Parcel 99 (Binkey Ally)

6. Lusignan Tract ‘A’ (Lusignan Pasture)

7. Strathspey South 14B

8. Vigilance / Bladen Hall

9. Vigilance 14A / 14B

10. Area B Lusignan ( Grassfield)

11. Enmore – (Haslington Block 20)

12. Good Hope Area X

13. Good Hope Tract A (Phase 1)

14. Haslington Block 18

15. Hope Area A

16. Mon Repos Block 8

17. Non Pareil Block 12

18. Non Pareil Section B

19. Vigilance Area X