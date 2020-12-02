Chopping/suicide: Ruimveldt teen lived in agony from advances by 52-Y-O man

A 14-year-old girl who resides at Riverview Ruimveldt, Georgetown lived in agony after she was being repeatedly tormented by a 52-year-old man who insisted on having a relationship with her.

On Monday, the 52-year-old man, Jeffrey Narine, a boat captain of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), committed suicide after chopping the teen’s mother, 36-year-old Michelle Russell.

Narine had earlier in the day visited the family’s home where he threatened to kill them if he was not allowed to have a relationship with the teen girl. Later that day, he returned – armed with cutlasses – and chopped the teen’s mother about her body.

Narine then went to a nearby shop where he turned the weapon on himself and ended his life. The mother remains hospitalised.

When this publication visited the family on Tuesday, the teen’s stepfather was at home. He related that his daughter lived in agony from the advances made by the older man. He could not recall how long the man has been tormenting his daughter but he claimed that it has been happening for some time.

The man recalled that in one instance, Narine had approached his daughter and because she had refused his advances, he hit her to the head, causing the young woman to fall unconscious and become hospitalised.

He said, ever since, the man would not allow the teen to live in peace.

Another relative said that Narine had offered the teen a juice but because she refused, he hit her to the head with a glass bottle.

This publication was told that the teen’s brother, upon seeing what had occurred, went to his sister’s defence and stabbed the man several times about his body.

“The story went to the police and finish. He as a big man come back here looking for problem. I see when he run in the yard with the cutlass but I say he bluffing, shortly after I see they fetching she out the yard,” the relative said.

According to the relative, several reports were made to the police but on all the occasions, the man was arrested and later released. (LaWanda McAllister)