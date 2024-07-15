Chinese national wanted by police for money laundering, serious offences

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for a Chinese national for questioning in relation to Money Laundering and related serious offences in Guyana.

Zhenjian Fang is wanted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) – the arm of the GPF that deals with white-collar crimes.

The 44-year-old suspect’s last known address was given as 47 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

The police say anyone with information on Fang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Organised Crime Unit on telephone: 225-3079 or 225-3084, or the nearest police station.

While the police did not make a connection, this wanted bulletin comes almost one week after three Chinese nationals were arrested during an inter-agency intelligence operation at a city hotel last Tuesday.

The operation led to the seizure of $39 million and one unlicensed 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of matching ammunition.

According to the police, the suspects (two males and one female) were part of a transnational criminal group involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities.

The female suspect, Ying Xin Su, has since been charged with Possession of an Unlicenced Firearm. She appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess last Friday at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 30-year-old travel agent has been remanded to prison until July 22.

See below for the full Wanted Bullet-in issued by the police:

