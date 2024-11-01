Chinese national shot during robbery at Essequibo Coast restaurant

A Chinese national was shot during a robbery at his restaurant at Reliance on the Essequibo Coast last evening.

The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs and was committed by three masked men armed with guns.

Police said the Chinese national, 48, and his wife were eating when the perpetrators barged onto their premises.

One of the bandits held onto the man and demanded money.

After collecting an undisclosed sum of cash, the bandits escaped on foot but shot the businessman in the process of fleeing the scene.

The man was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

