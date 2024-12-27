Chinese national shot as bandits storm Regent Street store on Boxing Day

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged ‘Robbery under Arms’ committed on Zhenz Sh Fa, a 50-year-old Chinese businessman of Lot 48 Regent Street, Georgetown, which occurred at about 13:25 hrs yesterday (Thursday), at the mentioned address.

The suspects are said to be two identifiable males of African descent, one armed with a handgun. The suspects allegedly robbed the businessman of an undisclosed amount of cash (Guyana Currency).

Investigations reveal that the victim is the owner of ‘Nice To You’ Boutique located on the northern side of Regent Street.

Swat Protection Services provides security for the business and noted that on the date and time mentioned, one of their guards, age 34, was on duty at the Boutique. He was sitting in a chair next to the Boutique Door on the southern side. At the time the Boutique was open for business and customers were inside shopping when the two suspects came on a red and black motorcycle (registration number unknown).

They stopped in front of the Boutique, came off the motorcycle and approached the security guard. The pillion rider was armed with a handgun, in his right hand. They searched the guard and took away a ‘Toy Gun’ which he had in the waist of his pants.

The suspects then ordered everyone in the Boutique not to move. The rider pulled open the cashier drawer and took out the day’s sales (cash), at which point Zhao Peiming, a male Chinese National and labourer employed with the victim, rushed up to the suspect who had the gun. The suspect discharged a round, which hit Zhao on his right thigh. The suspects then immediately ran out of the Boutique, went onto the motorcycle and rode away in an eastern direction.

Zhao was taken to the GPHC, where he is seeking medical attention. His condition is stable.

One 9mm spent shell was found at the scene. Several CCTV cameras were seen in the area and these are being reviewed. Efforts are presently being made to locate the suspects as investigations continue.

