Chinese national knocks down barrier on new access road at Diamond

A vehicle driven by a Chinese national has damaged a fixed steel barrier on the Little Diamond New Access Road, East Bank Demerara, which was erected to prevent heavy-duty vehicles from traversing the thoroughfare.

The accident occurred at about 08:00h on Friday on the southern end of the Mocha-Diamond Access Road, which leads into the Diamond Housing Scheme.

Police say Dongnan Liu, a 47-year-old male Chinese national, was driving motor lorry #GXX 6677, proceeding south along the eastern driving lane of the road. However, as the vehicle passed under the metal arch, the top of the enclosed tray of the lorry collided with the barrier.

This impact dislodged the arch, which then collided with another vehicle – motor car #PTT 7221 – that was travelling north on the western driving lane of the road.