Chinese national in Demerara River Bridge accident was not wearing life jacket – MoL

See full statement from the Ministry of Labour:

The Ministry of Labour, through its Occupational Safety and Health Department, has initiated an investigation into a workplace accident involving Mr. Jian Wei Fu at the New Demerara River Bridge construction site, West Bank Demerara.

Mr. Fu, a 39-year-old Chinese national, was employed as a Rigger by China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co. Limited from January 16, 2024, until the time of the incident on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred at approximately 8:30 PM on January 8, 2025. Mr. Fu was reportedly working alone, strapping materials onto a barge at Pier 34 of the New Demerara River Bridge project. Tragically, he fell overboard into the Demerara River while not wearing a life jacket.

A search and rescue operation was launched by the company and continued throughout the night. Despite their efforts, Mr. Fu remains missing.

In response to the incident, Assistant Chief Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Ms. Maxean Bess, conducted an initial site visit to gather information and begin an investigation. Interviews were conducted, and statements were collected at the scene of the accident.

The investigation aims to establish the cause of the accident and provide recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future at the New Demerara River Bridge Project.

The Honourable Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton MP, continues to express his concern about workplace accidents and encourages workers and employers to adopt safe work practices on the job so that similar incidents/accidents that can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.

Investigations are ongoing.

