Chinese national drowns in Essequibo River

A 57-year-old Chinese national who was employed with the Huixin Mining Company in Guyana is feared dead after he was swimming in the Essequibo River at Trial Boss Landing, Buck Hall on Wednesday.

Sude Tui and one of his friends had gone to the river to take at a bath at around 15:00hrs.

At the time they were reportedly wearing life jackets, but after about five minutes, the duo came out of the water, took off their jackets and went back into the river to swim.

Persons who were at the landing observed the two men going up and down in the water.

One of the bystanders, who suspected that that something amiss, jumped into the river and managed to save one the men while Tui went down under the water and never resurfaced.

An alarm was raised and a search was conducted but there were no signs of the Chinese national. The police were contacted and the matter was reported.