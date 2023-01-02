Chinese national critical after LBI stabbing

A 36-year-old Chinese national is now in a critical condition after he was stabbed during an incident at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara at around 21:15h on Sunday evening.

Injured is Xia Jun Zhang who had stab wounds to the left side of his upper body.

Police said its ranks responded to a 911 call at Onion Field, LBI where a 66-year-old man related that he was in his living room when he heard someone at his gate.

The pensioner related that upon looking through his window, he saw the Chinese national run into his yard, screaming for help.

The elderly man said he went into his yard where he saw the victim lying on the ground, with blood on his clothes.

The EMT was summoned and the injured man was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Emergency Unit.

Investigations are in progress.