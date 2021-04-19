Chinese Landing Toshao robbed of boat and engine

Orin Fernandes, Toshao of Chinese Landing in the Barima-Waini Region, was robbed of his $4.5 million boat and engine between Sunday and Monday.

Police said that the incident occurred sometime between 18:00h on Sunday and 05:00h on Monday at Chinese Landing in the North West District.

Based on information received, Fernandes secured his boat and a 200hp Yamaha outboard engine at the back of his home which is just about 100ft from the creek.

When he got up on Monday, he observed the boat and engine missing. He made several checks in and around Chinese Landing but came up empty-handed. However, the Toshao received information from persons in the area where they named a suspect who cut the boat’s rope and was seen heading towards the Waini river with the boat.

The victim then made a report via cellular phone to Acquero Police Station.

Police are looking for the suspect, as well as the boat and engine.

Investigations are ongoing.