Chinese firm plans luxury housing development on West Side

Chinese-based real estate company G-Homes is seeking to bring a new style of living to Guyana with a luxury housing development planned for Goed Fortuin on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

98 acres of land which sit on 98.92 acres of prime land promises to be a green and smart community, with houses, apartments, office spaces, a mall, and even a kindergarten.

The company made its presence known at this year’s International Building Expo, currently being held at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD); and according to its representative Jason Wang, the reception has so far been good.

“It’s quite good…. (people) say it’s a great project,” he disclosed.

While noting that the design concept currently unveiled is just a plan, Wang explained that the community can be fully tailored to suit the needs of the residents.

“Maybe in the future we can have more schools, or even hospitals; it depends on what the residents want,” he noted.

The company plans to break ground on completion of the new Demerara Bridge. For now, the firm is garnering feedback from the public.

At the expo, curious persons took the opportunity to fill out forms that indicate their level of interest in the project. The form lists intended house sizes, ranging from 3500 square feet to as large as 6500 square feet; or even more, if required. House prices are touted from as low as US$350,000 and can get as high as over US$1.5 million.

Recognising the growing development on the west side of the Demerara River, the company explained, it has been realised that Region Three needs a dedicated space for a modern and more comfortable way of life.

“Through building independent commercial streets, upscale hotels and apartments, top-level commercial office buildings and other public facilities, the project aims to create a central living and consumption centre in the West Coast (Demerara) area, driving the rapid development and population influx of the entire West Coast area, increasing urban employment, and supporting economic development,” the company has outlined in its vision outlook.

Further, the company has said the project is more than just housing; it’s also about creating better lifestyles and fostering a more cohesive family life.

“The project will renovate and upgrade the waterfront sports themes, basketball courts, cricket courts, international standard football fields, and other ecological health and leisure function areas. It is the place that satisfies all kinds of family members, to enhance the regional image, attracting more people to live in,” the firm has further outlined.

Even more unique is the company’s plan to integrate technology into the development, so homeowners can truly experience and appreciate what it means to live in a smart home and smart city.

By utilising new generations of information technology, such as the internet, big data, and cloud computing, the developers aim to provide residents with a safe, comfortable and convenient living environment. Through this use of technology, it is also envisioned that this new gated community would improve safety, living convenience, and property management.

Even more impressive is the company’s plan to have the water and electricity network buried underground; and there are various fixed home designs to choose from, all of which are customizable to suit any potential homeowner’s needs.

G-Homes’ 98-acre community is just one of several modern and luxurious housing developments envisioned for Guyana in the coming years.

Other developers have at the building expo booths from where they are sharing their vision for a modern way of living.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has already assured that come 2025, the economic landscape of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) would be transformed as Government forges ahead with plans to inject major investments in the region.

