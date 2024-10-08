Chinese businessman shot multiple times

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged ‘discharging of a loaded firearm with intent’ committed on Jianqing Chen, a 50-year-old Chinese businessman, which occurred at about 00:07 hrs this morning (08/10/2024) at First Choice Chinese Supermarket on Durban Street, Georgetown.

The suspect is said to be a male on a black motorcycle (registration number unknown) who was armed with a handgun.

Enquiries revealed that Chen is the owner of First Choice Supermarket, which is located on the north side of Durban Street. He is also the owner of a grey Nissan motorcar bearing Registration Number PAG #4518.

A 26-year-old Security Guard attached to the Supermarket told investigators he was on duty at the time (in the Guard Hut) when he observed Chen in his motorcar, which was parked in front of the supermarket. He overheard Chen arguing with someone on his phone. A short while later, he heard several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots. He then observed and saw the suspect rode away at a fast rate, heading west on Durban Street, making good his escape.

The security guard said he observed Chen’s hand was out of the vehicle door. He went up to the car and observed Chen in the driver’s seat, covered in blood.

He immediately called Marvin Crawford, a 49-year-old Businessman who owns the guard service, and told him what had taken place. Shortly after, Marvin arrived at the location and took Chen to the GPHC, where he was admitted as a patient and slated to undergo surgery. His condition was listed as serious.

Chen received several gunshot wounds. An iPhone was found in the driver’s seat.

The scene was processed and three suspected 9MM spent shells were found. Investigations are ongoing.

