China-LAC Business Summit informed of investment opportunities in Guyana

Officials from China and the Latin American and Caribbean region were informed of the many investment opportunities that are available in Guyana during the recently concluded 14th China-LAC Business Summit. The event was held in Chongqing City, China, between November 16 to 17 under the theme “Openness and Innovation for Common Progress”. The Conference was hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in collaboration with the Chongqing Municipal Government and the People’s Bank of China.

Guyana was represented by its resident Ambassador in China, Her Excellency Anyin Choo; Director of Business of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Mr. John Edghill, and First Secretary of the Guyana Embassy in Beijing, Ms. Danelle Marshall, at the summit.

During the Economic and Trade Exchange segment of the China-LAC Conference, Ambassador Anyin Choo delivered a presentation on the investment environment in Guyana.

In addition, an invitation was further extended to Chinese companies to participate in the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2022, which is planned for February 15-17, 2022 in Georgetown, Guyana.

Meanwhile, visitors and participants of the summit were also introduced to products manufactured in the LAC region and given the opportunity to interact with representatives from the various countries on the trade and investment opportunities available in the LAC region.

The Conference saw participation from Government Officials; Academia; Private Sector Companies; Financial Institutions and Diplomatic Envoys from Uruguay, Ecuador, Panama, Guyana, Barbados, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Grenada, Mexico, Cuba and Haiti. The China-LAC Business Summit was conceptualized in November 2007 by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). The Summit serves as an official economic-trade platform under the framework of the China-CELAC Forum and has been recognized as a flagship mechanism in China-LAC practical cooperation. The Summit is held annually on a rotational basis between China and LAC states and the 15th China-LAC Business Summit will be held in Ecuador in 2022.