Children left home alone rescued from burning building at Bath Settlement

Three children who were left home alone were this morning rescued from a burning building at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

The mid-morning fire left 32-year-old Davanand Manroop and his 25-year-old wife Bodhrani called ‘Davie’ along with their three children ages 1, 2 and 4, homeless.

According to the mother, she was cooking and had gone to a nearby shop to purchase chicken, leaving the three toddlers alone at home.

Ramdeo Rai, who lives on the other side of the street, told this publication that with the aid of his son he was able to rescue the children from the burning building.

He noted that he was planning to leave this morning for the interior but changed his mind and decided to leave tomorrow; a decision which in now responsible for the children still being alive.

Persons interested in assisting the family can make contact with them and telephone number 669-2395.