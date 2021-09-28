Children, 8 & 12, injured after speeding car crashes into motorcycle

Two children, aged 8 and 12, were during the wee hours of today injured after they were involved in a road accident which occurred at Schoonord Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Injured are Ethan Moore, 12, and Nathan Moore, 8 of Onderneeming, WBD. They were the pillion riders on motorcycle CK 9128 driven by Robert Moore, 48. Robert was also injured in the crash.

Reports are that at around 01:30hrs, the motorbike was proceeding west along the southern side of the Schoonord Public Road when the motorcar, which was approaching from behind at a fast rate of speed, collided into the rear of the motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion riders fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were admitted patients.

The car driver, a 22-year-old man of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was taken into custody.

Two breathalyzer tests were conducted which show readings of .127% BAC micrograms and .132% BAC micrograms on his breath.