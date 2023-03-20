Child playing with matches causes fire at Cotton Field house

A family of six is now homeless after their Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast (Pomeroon-Supenaam) house was this afternoon destroyed by fire.

The fire was reportedly started by a fove-year-old child who was playing with matches.

The two-storey structure was owned and occupied by Trecy Deviller, her husband, their son and his wife, and a five-year old and a one month-old.

Delliver said that she was by her neighbour when her daughter-in-law started to yell “Fire! Fire!”

“When I was over my neighbour using her wifi…I heard my daughter-in-law screaming coming and saying “fire, fire”… She tell me that she saw the blaze and run and collected her baby and then she run over and then tell me the house on fire,” Delliver recalled.

The family did not succeed in saving anything and is seeking the public’s assistance in rebuilding.

Anyone who wishes to donate can contact the family on 693-6619.

