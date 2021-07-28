Child killed in EBE accident: Mother raps Police for tardiness in investigation

More than a month after 12-year-old Varshanie Ramroop was killed by a speeding vehicle at Farm, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), her mother is not pleased with the manner in which the police are handling the investigations.

Ramroop, a student of the Greenwich Park Primary School, met her demise at around 15:15hrs on June 8 when she was struck down by the vehicle as she was crossing the road at Farm, EBE.

It was reported that the child had just disembarked a minibus on the southern side of the road and was in the process of crossing the road when she was hit by a motor pick-up GXX 7522, owned and driven by Benjamin Parks of Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The child received severe head injuries and was picked up by police and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sometime after the accident, the driver of the motor pick-up was charged for driving an uncertified, and an unlicensed motor vehicle. He was fined $10,000 for each charge and was later released on bail.

The child’s mother, Reshma Ramroop, in an interview with INews on Tuesday, vented her disappointment with the slothfulness of the police investigations.

“Nothing is happening so far, every time we call, the police keep saying that the story deh as an inquest and nothing ain going on. Other cases after this one is coming up, and other people are getting answers,” the woman posited.

The mother of two said she is uncomfortable knowing that the driver who caused her daughter’s death is on the road.

“Right now, I feel so frustrated because is so long and nothing ain doing. Something has to be done because other cases calling…”, she explained.

She added that since her daughter’s death, the entire family is left traumatised.

“It is hard. We are still traumatised up to now because it was a shock and nobody didn’t come back to us and didn’t say anything,” the grieving mother said.