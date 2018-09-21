UPDATE: Child among 2 persons dead in Essequibo collision

Two persons, Corwin Paul, a health worker attached to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity, who lived at Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast, and his girlfriend’s child of Akawini, Pomeroon River were killed on the Essequibo Coast Public Road around 14:15h on Friday following an accident.

According to residents living in the area, Corwin who was driving his car, PSS 2174, at a very fast rate of speed was transporting his girlfriend and her child to Charity when the he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on a Concrete bridge on the Jibb Public Road, Essequibo Coast and smashed into a Toyota Tacoma, (4×4 truck) driven by businessman Adam Barakat, coming in the opposite direction.

Residents rushed to the scene and tried to rescue the occupants of the badly damaged car, however, the child died on the spot while the driver of the car succumbed while being rushed to the Suddie Hospital by public spirited citizens.

This publication had inadvertently asserted that three persons had died, however Corwin’s girlfriend is alive but in a critical state, receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police in Anna Regina are currently investigating the accident.