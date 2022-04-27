Chief Medex Lolita Reberio dies

Guyana’s Chief Medex Lolita Reberio has died after losing her battle with cancer.

See full statement from the Ministry of Health:

Message of Condolence on the passing of Chief Medex, Lolita Reberio

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Permanent Secretary Malcolm Watkins, and the entire health fraternity express our profound sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lolita Reberio who passed last evening.

Medex Reberio who hails from Region One- Barima- Waini has served the public health sector for some 25-plus years. She started off her career as a Professional Nurse and later succeeded in the Medex training programme.

In 2016, she was appointed Chief Medex for Guyana, a position she held until her passing.

Outside of her daily administrative functions, during her stint as Chief Medex, she organised and executed a number of medical outreach programmes across the coastland and hinterland regions of Guyana.

Medex Reberio was thoughtful and generous and the Ministry of Health has indeed lost a great soul.

Her big personality will live on in our memories and we will truly miss seeing her at the office. We pray that her family finds the strength to cope during this difficult time.