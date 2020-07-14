Chief Justice to hear coalition’s case seeking to block elections declaration

The Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George will tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10 hold the first hearing of the case filed by an APNU/AFC supporter seeking to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring the results of the March 2 elections.

The application was filed in the High Court by Attorney Mayo Robertson in the name of APNU/AFC supporter Misegna Jones. Robertson had also represented Eslyn David, another coalition who had also tried to block the elections declaration. That case went all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and was eventually thrown out.

Among other things, the coalition is now seeking a declaration that the Elections Commission does not have the constitutional authority to direct Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield.

This is despite the clear provisions of Section 18 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act No 15 of 2000. Section 18 states that: “the Chief Election Officer and the Commissioner of Registration shall notwithstanding anything in any written law be subject to the direction and control of the Commission.”

The coalition is also seeking a declaration that the GECOM Chair failed to act on the advice of the CEO.

See full application filed by the APNU/AFC supporter:

