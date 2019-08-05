Chief Justice sets August 14 to rule on H2H Registration challenge cases

After hearing arguments earlier today that the precedent exists for the court to set a time-frame for elections, Chief Justice Roxane George has set August 14, 2019 for ruling on the legal challenge against House to House registration and related cases.

Another argument that the Chief Justice heard but dismissed was one emanating from Attorney General Basil Williams, in which he argued that House to House registration was mandatory. His predecessor, Anil Nandlall, argued that this was not so.

Nandlall’s view was shared by Chief Justice (acting) Roxanne George, who noted that the law says that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) may and not shall, carry out the exercise.

In addition, Nandlall argued strongly that the Esther Perreria election petition case sets a precedent for the court to set an election timeframe.

Chief Justice George commenced the hearing of submissions from the five parties on the three consolidated cases relating to the Guyana Elections Commissions (GECOM) on Friday last.

These cases stem from proceedings filed by chartered accountant and Attorney Christopher Ram challenging the conduction of House-to-House Registration.

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams subsequently filed an application seeking to have the High Court dismiss Ram’s challenge, while a case was filed on behalf of GECOM’s Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield for the Chief Justice to recuse herself from hearing the case.