Chicken thief dies after being chopped by watchman

A man who was caught stealing chicken from a farm at Perseverance, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) died on Monday morning after he was chopped by a watchman.

At around 03:00h, the watchman was awakened by noises coming from a chicken pen and upon making checks, he saw several persons moving in the pen.

The watchman then armed himself with a cutlass and ventured to the pen where he was confronted by three identifiable men.

The men were making their way out of the pen with two large bags, suspected to have contained chickens.

The watchman blocked their exit and told the men to put back the chickens.

However, two of the suspects whipped out a cutlass and a hammer and rushed towards the watchman, who managed to dodge the blows.

In return, the watchman chopped one of the suspects.

This caused the third suspect to arm himself with a piece of wood and he rushed towards the watchman, but he too was chopped several times.

As a result, the other suspect fled the scene.

The watchman then contacted his employer who arrived on scene and transported the injured men to the Providence Police Station where the incident was reported.

The injured suspects were then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other suspect, who is said to be an ex-worker of the farm’s owner, remains hospitalised.

That man is said to be the prime suspect in two larceny reports made by the owner over the past week.

Meanehile, the watchman is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.