Chicken smugglers open fire on police

A group of men who were in the process of smuggling chicken opened fire on police ranks on Thursday at Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

There were no reported injuries.

It is unclear how many were involved in the smuggling ring, as several persons got away during the incident.

Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Subdivision “C” (East Coast Demerara), Assistant Police Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor said the ranks were closing in on the gang.

Upon realising this, the smugglers reportedly whipped out their weapons and began firing shots at the police, which prompted them to return fire.

Police were able to apprehend one suspect who is currently in custody.

Some 830lbs of chicken were seized and handed over to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Another police officer investigating the crime stated that at present, it is believed that the large quantity of chicken was smuggled into Guyana from neighbouring Dutch-speaking country, Suriname.

It was then transported/ brought to the ECD to be distributed/ sold to outlets specifically during the Christmas season when there is usually a high demand for that meat.