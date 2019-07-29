Chicken shortage affects KFC

Popular fast-food franchise, KFC, is affected by the current shortage of chicken in the market.

In an advisory posted on its social media page today, KFC said “due to the current chicken shortages, some of your favourite finger lickin’ good items may be unavailable at times.”

In a subsequent post, KFC explained that certain items will only be unavailable occasionally. These include chicken strips, wings and sandwiches.

A few days ago, the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA) said that it has received reports of a shortage of chicken in the local market and is monitoring the situation.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Authority said based on their records, there has been a reduction in the number of cases of hatching eggs imported when compared to 2018, which perhaps could be attributed for the shortage.

Additionally, some farmers have also been complaining of reduced growth rates and higher mortality, which may be attributed to the reduction of poultry meat on the market.

“The major players in the sector were consulted, and assured that the situation would be rectified during the week, this is based on the hatching and grow out time for the chickens.

“They have also assured that they are able to maintain supply to their major customers,” the statement noted.