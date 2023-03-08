Chicago-based travel agency seeking to expand services to Guyana

Well-known for its exceptional services, Chicago-based travel agency, Yams Global Travel LLC is seeking to expand its services to the Guyanese market.

CEO of Yams, Ms. Yamonee Barboro told this publication that just as she markets other countries to tourists, she wants to do the same for her home country, Guyana.

The certified travel specialist says she is mainly looking to educate persons on how they can travel to Guyana, and what adventures await them.

“It’s fairly safe…to book with a travel advisor because they know the area they sell. Currently I sell…, Machu Picchu, Lima and I do Bolivia for South America, and I really want to get into the Guyanese market now…I was very impressed when I [learnt] about Guyana’s tourism,” Barboro said.

She shared that when coming to Guyana, she would usually visit the popular tourist destinations such as the Kaieteur Falls and Orinduik Falls. However, she added that, there is so much more to be explored in the interior regions of Guyana.

“If you’re coming to Guyana, don’t just go to Kaieteur, get your family together, and charter a plane…and experience Guyana,” Barboro encouraged.

According to Barboro, her interest in Guyana started when she attended the 2019 Adventure Travel World Summit (ATWS) which is hosted annually by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).

“My interest grew in Guyana from that, after…that event in Sweden with Guyana being represented there. Every time I go to Guyana’s table, it was full,” she revealed.

Barboro shared that she will be collaborating with local tour operators who provide services that are specific to what her clients want.

“I think they would like hiking maybe, and wildlife, fishing, and they would specifically say what they want to do and I would use a tour operator that does that…because people want activities,” she remarked.

Yams Global Travel LLC was founded 2014 by Barboro who has travelled to over 70 countries across the world and has first-hand experience of what she offers to customers.

Additionally, she has received numerous certifications for destination training & Travel Leaders Certified Travel Specialist designations.

