Cheshire Home unveils the Joan Rodriques Wing

In honour of her commitment and dedicated services to Chesire Home, the Ministry of Health’s Disabilities and Rehabilitation Services on Friday unveiled a new wing at the home in honour of Retired Chairperson Joan Rodriques.

Rodrigues joined the management committee in 1999 and was subsequently appointed a Trustee.

This followed her appointment as Chairperson in 2003.

The Home, located at Mahaica Region Four, provides care and rehabilitation services for persons living with mental, physical, or learning disabilities.

During her remarks, newly appointed Chairperson Kalima Ali-Jagnarine commended Rodriques’ efforts and collaborations with donors and supporters with whom she undertook major projects of the organisation.

“She always ensured that staffs were rewarded for their hard work and that the residents were well cared for. Joan has served with honour and dedication”, the Chairperson said.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Minister of Health Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, in the course of his feature address said the health sector is grateful for persons like Mrs. Rodriques who have no hesitation in dedicating their time towards helping others.

Speaking on the Minister of Health’s behalf, Dr Ramsammy indicated that Dr. Frank Anthony is committed to ensuring that its health institutions deliver the highest level of care and service.

The Health Advisor emphasised that the involvement of the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is critical and therefore collaborations are always welcomed by the Ministry.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) is committed towards building partnerships with the private

sector, NGOs and others who are interested in helping people with disability”, Dr. Ramsammy stated.

Director of the Disabilities and Rehabilitation Services Dr. Ariane Mangar, who led the team in the dedication of the new wing expressed best wishes to Mrs. Rodriques for her service on the organisation’s management committee for over twenty-five years.

The Cheshire Home is managed by a Management Committee and the Ministry of Health.

Staff of the home strives to offer the highest possible standard of care to all residents. This is done with respect, empathy, kindness and warmth in an environment that can truly be regarded as their home.